The present mayor of Clinton is facing a challenger for the seat, an administrator with the public school system, this fall.

Mayor Mark Kemp, a former Clinton alderman, was named, in December 2019, to finish the term of then Mayor Lori Ann Bell, who resigned in the face of a count of a misdemeanor of illegally incurring public debt.

His opponent is DeQuincey , Matthews of Clinton, who is the dean of students for the East Feliciana Public Schools.

Both candidates are Democrats.