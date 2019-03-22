A 15-pound gibbon escaped its exhibit at the Baton Rouge Zoo on Friday, zoo spokesperson Robyn Lott has confirmed.
Hantu, a 3-year-old Siamang Gibbon, escaped his enclosure and went into a nearby tree right above its exhibit. The ape was tranquilized, sedated and picked up by the zoo’s response team about five minutes after it escaped around 4:19 p.m. By 4:40 p.m. Hantu was fully sedated and brought to his night house where he was “resting comfortably” after his escapade, Lott said in a news release.
The report said zoo guests were led to safe areas. No one was injured.
Zoo officials say a small hole in the mesh above the enclosure likely led to the escape. The exhibit will be temporarily closed until the staff addresses the potential escape route.
Last year, the zoo lost its 40-year-old accreditation from the national Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which among other concerns cited a series of three animal escapes within 16 months. They involved a rhino that wandered into a buffer zone but never left his main exhibit, two lemurs that briefly strayed from their containment area, and a spider monkey that escaped from his enclosure. All of the animals were quickly placed back in their habitats and the incidents presented no threat to the public, zoo officials had said.