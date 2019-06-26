GONZALES — Two no-bid contracts to design new spray parks in Ascension Parish recently drew questions from a parish councilman who charged they "magically" came out be just less than a $50,000 cost threshold that would have required a competitive selection process.
The pointed and skeptical questioning from Councilman Bill Dawson reopened a continuing, on-again, off-again discussion on the Parish Council during Parish President Kenny Matassa's administration about how the parish handles contracts that fall under a key $50,000 price cutoff in parish law.
The two contracts were for design of the proposed St. Amant and Dutchtown splash grounds, otherwise well-received proposals to add the kind of parish splash parks now in Oak Grove and Donaldsonville.
But Dawson said both design contracts, for which Meyers Engineers was the only company to offer a proposal, seemed to work out to $49,900, even though the projected, future construction cost of the two projects varied by nearly $70,000.
He explained that it seemed to hard to believe both engineering contracts could work out to just less than the $50,000 cutoff, questioning whether the contracts were being worked backward to fall just under that threshold.
"It just smells. I'm sorry the whole thing smells," Dawson told a Meyers Engineers representative in a council meeting last week.
Dawson's line of questioning on June 20 also prompted similar questions from Councilman Daniel "Doc" Satterlee but otherwise drew more supportive comments from other council members about the projects and never endangered support for both engineering contracts, which all members backed.
Ray Hartley, who works for Meyers Engineers, a company that does lots of engineering work for the parish, including on other recreation-related design work, insisted to Dawson and Satterlee that the contracts reflected two somewhat different jobs and represented costs independently reached through a method the state also uses.
"We feel it's a fair price because the state does all of their buildings, all of their facilities that way," he said during a discussion of the first those contracts, for the St. Amant spray park.
The Dutchtown park will have pavilions and other extra design amenities that will distinguish it from other parish splash parks. It will be built next to the Dutchtown library on library property, which council members Teri Casso and Aaron Lawler hailed as the kind of synergy local governments need to pursue more often.
But Dawson pointed out that the St. Amant park job called for a 10.77% engineering fee while the more expensive Dutchtown park job called for an 8.48% engineering fee. The percentages are taken from the expected construction cost to generate most of Meyers Engineers fee, beside some supplemental services.
The differences in those percentages, Dawson asserted, however, appeared to help keep both contracts below $50,000.
But Hartley noted the both contracts were assigned engineering fee percentages based a state sliding scale in which the fee percentage drops with the rising construction costs.
Under state law, local governments are not required to seek bids for professional services contracts, such as for engineering or geotechnical work.
For public works contracts, such as for building roads or bridges, state law requires competitive bidding and the lowest price wins the bid.
But the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office does recommend that, as a part of "sound fiscal policy," local governments use a request-for-proposals or other competitive process "for contracts not otherwise subject to bidding requirements to ensure the best use of public dollars."
Parish government has a process established both for competitive bidding of and for council oversight in the awarding of professional services contracts, parish ordinance says.
If a professional services contract is worth $50,000 or more, an engineering review committee vets and scores proposals and then the council makes a final decision, based on those scores, to award the contract.
If a professional services contract costs less than $25,000, the parish president is free to issue it without council backing or a competitive bid.
Contracts that fall between $25,000 and $50,000 need council backing, but do not have to have a competitive process. Both Meyers Engineers contracts fell in this category.