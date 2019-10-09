A local group dedicated to making sure children have a safe and fun Halloween will be giving costumes away to youngsters who need them, at noon Saturday at the Goodwood Library at 7711 Goodwood Boulevard.
"Last year, we collected well over 1,000 costumes and every single costume was given to a child in need," said the consortium's founder, Kelley Criscoe Stein.
The costume giveaway is just one of the October efforts of the nonprofit 10/31 Consortium that also organizes the Fifolet Halloween Festival, made up of numerous events held Oct. 18-31 around the city.
More information can be found at the organization's website, 1031Consortium.com.