A former Greek Life director at LSU was found by campus police in 2019 to have created fake personas and social media accounts to frame fraternity members on university policy violations and drinking law charges, according to a resurfaced LSU police report.
LSU Police officials concluded that Donald Abels, who was serving as Greek Life director in 2019, manufactured fictitious personas for both an LSU student and parent to "entrap fraternities in inappropriate behavior with recruits."
With no criminal laws broken, LSU Police handled the incident through an internal investigation.
Abels left LSU in August 2021, two years after the investigation, and is currently the director of Greek Life at Sewanee: The University of the South, a liberal arts college in Tennessee.
The allegations against Abels are reemerging after the police report began circulating among Sewanee students after their oldest sorority was suspended earlier this month under Abels’ leadership, according to student newspaper The Sewanee Purple.
The report, obtained by LSU's student newspaper The Daily Reveille, shows that the LSU Interfraternity Council contacted LSU Police in August 2019 about concerns their online program for new recruits had been hacked.
Administrators with the Interfraternity Council told police that a new recruit named 'Crew Brooks' had recently enrolled in their online program and that Brooks' mother, a woman who identified as 'Jenny Brooks', had begun to complain about LSU fraternity members contacting her child and attempting to recruit him with alcohol once he was invited to events.
Interfraternity Council members and LSU Police determined that information for Crew Brooks, including his LSU ID number, had been faked. Upon discovering the fake identification, officials said, Brooks' social media accounts had been deleted.
According to the 12-page police report, Brooks communicated with fraternity members via Snapchat to trap them in criminal or policy violations.
In response to the belief they had been hacked, Interfraternity Council members reached out to the LSU Office of Student Advocacy and Accountability.
Two administrators from that office confirmed that Abels had been sending them complaints from 'Jenny Brooks', the supposed mother of Crew Brooks.
Detectives with LSU Police later learned through the owner of the recruiting software, Interactive Collegiate Solutions, that someone with LSU credentials generated the fake 'Crew Brooks' recruit.
According to the police report, Interactive Collegiate Solutions tracked the IP number of the person who classified Crew Brooks in the online recruitment program to Abels' laptop.
Authorities contacted Abels on Aug. 28, 2019, and confronted him about possibly creating the fake recruit, but Abels denied involvement, according to the report.
Detectives subpoenaed Microsoft to find the IP address connected to Jenny Brooks’ email. The only device associated with the IP address for Jenny Brooks was associated with an iPhone named "Donald's iPhone" and tied to Donald Abels, according to the report. Abels denied any wrongdoing or involvement throughout the investigation and the rest of his time at LSU.
Neither Abels nor Sewanee Greek Life responded to interview requests Thursday from The Advocate.
In an interview with the The Sewanee Purple this month, Abels called the LSU police report false and said he left the university in good standing. The Sewanee Purple also contacted LSU Police detective John Meliet, lead investigator in the report.
“Everything I wrote in my report is accurate,” Meliet told The Purple.