The Rev. Lee T. Wesley, a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and community leader, died Tuesday after a prolonged illness.
In addition to serving as pastor of Community Bible Baptist Church in Scotlandville and Plymouth Rock Baptist Church in Plaquemine, Wesley was one of the founders of Together Baton Rouge in 2010, an organization of religious institutions, civic organizations, unions, and nonprofits, to come together that addressed community social and economic issues such as preserving local control over tax exemptions, expanded access to Medicaid and criminal justice reform.
"It is his vision that will continue to shape the organizing of Together Baton Rouge, the Westside Sponsoring Committee and Together Louisiana for a better, more equitable, just, and accountable state," TBR said in a press release announcing Wesley's death.
This story will be updated.