The East Baton Rouge parks and recreation system hopes to recoup some of the money it forfeited last year by rolling the system's tax rates back to pre-pandemic levels.

Bumping the voter-approved tax up to the maximum limit of 14.463 mills — pending BREC Board of Commissioners approval — would inject roughly $3.5 million of additional property tax into the system's coffers.

BREC reduced the rate to 13.702 mills last year to give taxpayers a bit of a break from the pandemic's crippling economic effects. A mill amounts to $1 of tax for every $1,000 of net assessed taxable value.

"Just as we considered the economy and the impact on taxpayers last year, we do that every year," BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson said. "Based on the most recent information we received about the economy, we thought we'd be in a much better position to ask for the roll forward than we were last year."

A "roll forward" is basically a taxing entity continuing to levy annual property taxes at the maximum amount voters approved. Decisions to reduce the rates or leave them at current levels are generally made during parishwide reassessment years, which happened in 2020 for East Baton Rouge where accessed values saw an uptick.

Increased property values mean taxing entities get to reap the benefit of additional revenue when millage rates are applied to their new assessed values.

BREC's board this week will likely set a public hearing for July 29 to consider the plan.

The proposal comes as BREC managed to avoid the state's encroachment on its operations through a now dead proposal from state Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, who tried to dismantle the city-parish's parks and recreation system to create separate ones in Zachary and Central.

White repeatedly argued both cities weren't getting their fair share of benefits from the parishwide recreation system. State legislators ultimately decided to table the proposal for a year amidst widespread backlash from the public.

Wilson said Tuesday that had nothing to do with the system's decision to roll rates forward.

"Those are two separate things (but) our eyes are more open that our revenue streams aren't guaranteed going forward," he said.

In addition to the $3.5 million in revenue the recreation system gave up with the rollback, Wilson said BREC collected $4 million less in self-generated funds — which usually comes to about $10 million a year — because of pandemic-prompted park closures and social-distancing rules.

Wilson said being able to levy the additional tax revenue would help finance several unfunded projects, like the ongoing renovations at the Baton Rouge Zoo and the system's bike and pedestrian projects. Not rolling forward the millage rates wouldn't affect the timelines of those initiatives, he added.

The parks system was able to shave off some expenses this year through budget efficiencies, Wilson added, and it plans on dipping into reserve funds to keep projects going.

"We just don't think it's healthy planning to use our fund balance every year for projects," he said.