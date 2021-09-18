As Baton Rouge prepares for the arrival of 49 Afghan refugees later this month, the organization tasked with welcoming the displaced families to the area, said it hopes the community can help the families adjust to their new life in Louisiana.
The 49 Afghans, which comprise about a dozen families, have been granted refugee status based on the gravity of their situations, explained David Aguillard, head of Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge, the nonprofit in charge of their resettlement. Many have put their lives in danger to help the U.S., he said.
“These are individuals who have risked their lives, have seen horrible things happen to their loved ones, their friends, their family, their brothers, their sisters, their mothers, their fathers,” Aguillard said. “We feel that as part of our gospel mission, we should welcome, with warm hearts and compassion, refugees who come to our country seeking better lives for themselves and their children.”
Catholic Charities has been helping refugees in the Baton Rouge area since the 1960s as part of the U.S. government’s resettlement program.
Although the organization aids refugees from different countries year-round, this month’s group will be one of the biggest the organization has ever worked with at once.
Earlier this month, the Biden administration notified governors and refugee coordinators throughout the country about how many Afghan evacuees among the 37,000 total would be arriving in their respective states.
Louisiana is accepting 59 Afghan refugees in all, with 10 set to arrive soon in New Orleans.
Aguillard said Baton Rouge’s number was determined ahead of time by the organization, which evaluated its capacity based on housing and job availability.
He said he got the formal notification about the families Wednesday.
“I was satisfied that we had offered our agency as a vehicle for doing something that is right, for doing something that is consistent with the words of Christ about welcoming the stranger,” he said. “Now, we have a moment of grace and an opportunity to live our values, both our spiritual, Catholic values, as well as our values as a nation.”
Details about the families, including how many children will be coming, won’t be known until a few days or weeks before their arrival, he said. But the organization is still partially relying on donations to provide for the families, which will run out of government aid after 90 days — unless Congress extends those payments.
This is drastically different from the eight months of benefits refugees are typically afforded, Aguillard noted.
“We’ve had church groups step forward and want to help because we need cash, we need furniture,” Aguillard said. “(90 days) is a pretty compressed time frame to try to learn a language, get a job, settle in.”
Once they arrive, Aguillard explained the families, all of which have undergone extensive background checks and received the COVID-19 vaccine, face a long road ahead as they settle in and become familiar with the city while still dealing with the trauma of war.
To ease the transition, they’ll be paired with sponsors serving as cultural and professional guides who will instruct families on how to do things like use 911, make a doctor’s appointment, and use public buses. Aguillard said counseling will be available for those who need it.
Catholic Charities spokeswoman Catherine Weidert said she hopes Baton Rouge will welcome the families with open arms, adding that understanding and acceptance from residents goes a long way towards making newcomers feel safe and secure in a new home.
Those interested in helping displaced families can learn more at catholiccharitiesbr.org.
“We want to show them that southern hospitality we have down here,” Weidert said, “(to) really embrace them and show them God’s love and that we’re all neighbors.”