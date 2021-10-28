The founder and longtime leader of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, a powerful trade group in the state’s biggest industry, was hospitalized and his wife was killed Wednesday after the couple’s car crashed into a line of congested traffic on Interstate 12.

LOGA founder Don Briggs, 80, was driving eastbound on I-12 near Hammond Wednesday morning with his wife, Nannette, riding in the passenger seat when their vehicle struck a stopped semi-truck trailer. The collision overturned their Toyota Land Cruiser and sent it off the road, authorities said.

Nannette Briggs, 77, was not properly restrained and died at the scene, according to Louisiana State Police. Don Briggs was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Doctors expect him to make a “full recovery,” according to a LOGA spokesperson.

The crash left family and friends of the couple hoping for a quick recovery for the energy sector leader — and grieving Nannette Briggs' death.

In a statement Thursday, current LOGA president Mike Moncla said he was “very saddened."

“While we are relieved Don escaped without severe injuries,” Moncla said, “our thoughts and prayers go out to the Briggs family as they mourn the loss of their beloved Nanette.”

Don Briggs founded LOGA in 1992 and oversaw advocacy efforts on behalf of the organization’s hundreds of oil and gas-producing member businesses for 26 years.

He stepped down as the organization’s president in 2018 to focus on faith and his family, said Louisiana Association of Business and Industry president Stephen Waguespack, a friend of the Briggs family.

"He pivoted to a life that was really dominated by faith," Waguespack said. "If there's any silver lining to this, it's that he's so in tune with God right now, I have no doubt that he is going to lean towards God to help them get through this."

The crash was Don Briggs' second serious accident in just a few years: He fell and struck his head during a stay at a North Carolina vacation house in 2016, leaving him with a traumatic brain injury requiring months of treatment, the Lafayette Daily Advertiser reported.

After the injury, spending time with family — and exploring his newfound religiousness — became Don Briggs’ priorities, Waguespack said.

The LABI president was in Washington, D.C. with Gifford Briggs, Don Briggs' son, when the two learned of the accident.

“It’s a heartbreaking and tragic situation to have lost Nan like that,” Waguespack said Thursday. “I can only imagine what’s going through (Don’s) mind right now with the loss of his wife, since he’s spent the last few years so focused on family and faith.”

Police issued no citations following Wednesday’s crash and are still investigating the incident, State Police spokesman William Higgins told The Advocate Thursday afternoon.