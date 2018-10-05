An aggressive doormat? A Louisiana security system?
Whatever you call it, a family had a reptilian surprise waiting for them on their doorstep Friday in St. Martin Parish.
The sheriff's office posted an image showing the large gator resting on the home's doormat, tucked in behind a potted plant and a loose pair of shoes. Another image showed the gator with its maw opened as it looked to be heading off somewhere else.
The images were posted from a home off Poydras Street in Breaux Bridge.
"So ... you never know what may show up on your doorstep," the sheriff's office said in a post.
The images were taken by a patrol deputy, according to the post.
"Always look before you step!" the post finished.