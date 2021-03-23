Less than a week after placing F. King Alexander on 10 weeks of probation, the Oregon State University Board of Trustees plans to meet again Tuesday and could potentially consider further discipline against the former LSU president.

Alexander, just nine months into his role as OSU’s president, has been under immense scrutiny and calls for his ouster by university community groups, including the Faculty Senate's no-confidence vote in Alexander's presidency that members issued a day after he was reprimanded.

Those calls follow the release of reports describing a “total failure of leadership” at LSU and the school's handling of physical and dating violence complaints under Alexander’s six-year tenure.

University board members will meet Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. CT and could potentially hold a nonpublic hearing to consider further discipline against Alexander, including possible termination.

