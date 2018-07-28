Elmo Winters believes a lot of Baton Rouge’s problems could be solved if people would just sit down and talk things out.
So when he saw racial discord intensify after the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling, a black man, in July 2016, Winters got an idea. What if he invited men — black and white — to have breakfast together on a regular basis and talk openly about race-related issues facing the city?
Winters, the executive director of the Kingdom Group ministry, hosted the first of what he calls “unity breakfasts” in February 2017. The meals soon became a monthly occurrence at various Baton Rouge-area churches.
Winters also has started helping organize similar meetings in the Felicianas and Alexandria.
On Saturday, about 100 men gathered beneath a tent in the parking lot of Gerry Lane Chevrolet for the latest breakfast. The dealership’s president, Eric Lane, offered to host the event after attending previous ones, Winters said.
“Our hope is we could walk away and realize there’s much more in common than different,” Winters said.
“The process of healing doesn’t happen overnight,” he said. But “it’s in our conversations that we learn to talk to each other and not talk about ourselves.”
The focus on men is important, he said, because they often hesitate to share their true feelings.
“If the men will lead in this area, our wives, our families will follow suit,” he said.
Participants were asked to discuss two questions: how did Baton Rouge come to be so racially polarized, and what can residents do to bridge those divisions? They also were encouraged to share contact information and keep in touch.
At one table, a group of men talked over coffee about their desire to learn more about one another and try to understand their varying perspectives.
“We can go out and demonstrate our unity and our affection for each other and be an encouragement to the rest of the community that it’s not all negative,” said John deMond, of Baton Rouge. “There is hope for this community if we just step out, reach out.”
After several minutes of discussion, the group came up with an answer to the question Winters posed about how to foster racial harmony.
“It’s very simple,” said Harold Choate, also of Baton Rouge. “Love one another.”