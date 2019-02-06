Representatives from 11 African countries visited Baton Rouge this week to exchange ideas with organizers of the city's largest anti-violence initiative in hopes the dialogue could help leaders on both continents reduce violent crime in their communities.
Those who took part in the meeting agreed the root causes and outcomes are often the same no matter where violence occurs. They say poverty and lack of opportunities creates an environment in which people are more likely to engage in extreme behavior — whether that means joining a Baton Rouge neighborhood drug gang or a radical Islamic terrorist organization.
The group from Africa was brought in as part of a U.S. Department of State program focused on countering terrorism on that continent. They'll also be stopping in New Orleans, Chicago and Washington, D.C.
The visitors met Monday with organizers of Baton Rouge's Truce program, which seeks to connect with potential gang members and redirect them onto a different path through resources such as educational and job opportunities.
Truce receives private funding but operates out of the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office. It replaced the federally funded Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination program, or BRAVE, which ended in 2017.
Organizers — including local business owners and religious leaders who serve as board members — gave an overview of their initiative and took questions during a presentation at Oasis Christian Church on Brookstown Drive.
Many questions from their audience centered on challenges that could arise when applying some of the Truce tactics in different countries and cultures.
Henry Waitindi, who traveled from Kenya, asked how Truce leaders go about building a relationship between local law enforcement officers and young gang members.
"This is our biggest challenge. They see themselves as enemies," he said. "How have you managed to strike that balance?"
Waitindi also said placing police in danger is a big concern for him. Because if terrorists learn officers are involved in fighting violent extremism, they could become the next targets.
Fleur Nathalie Yassinguezo of Benin, a small country in West Africa, said in French that she was impressed Truce tries to help young people "even when they don't want help" — a challenge she shares in her own work.
"These things that we're talking about are very, very difficult to employ," said District Attorney Hillar Moore III in response. "What do you do if a child doesn't accept your message? That happens often. … Then we have to continue going back to them with the message because one time is not enough."
Truce Executive Director Aishala Burgess said it's important to let young people know that they can contact the organization whenever they're ready.
"Change does not happen overnight," she said. "We are not turning our backs at any point on any of our young people, ever."