The newly appointed superintendent for the parish's parks and recreation system is set to receive a salary of $180,250 his first year and approximately $5,000 more each year after that over the life of his three-year contract with the agency.

Details of Corey Wilson's contract will be discussed and voted on Thursday night during BREC's Board of Commissioners meeting.

BREC's governing board last month tapped Wilson to replace outgoing Superintendent Carolyn McKnight after a round of public interviews with three other candidates culled from a national search.

Wilson, who served as BREC's chief of business and management services before his appointment, is the sixth superintendent in BREC’s 72-year history.

According to his pending contract, effective Jan. 31 through Jan. 31, 2022, Wilson's base salary his first year will be $180,250. He'll earn an additional $5,408 during his second year and another $5,569 in the third year of his contract, bringing his annual base salary up to $191,227.

BREC's Board of Commission has also agreed to give Wilson an automobile allowance of $297.20 each pay period in lieu of any other expense reimbursement related to the use of his personal vehicle for work-related purposes.

Wilson will also be provided with a cell phone and other portable electronic devices, as well as healthcare and annual sick leave and vacation time, the contract says.

McKnight, who’s leaving when her contract expires at the end of January, was earning $175,000 a year.

BREC's Board of Commissioners meets at 5 p.m.