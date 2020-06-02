St. George organizers don't understand why protests against police brutality have arrived at their doorstep.

Hundreds of protesters have closed Siegen Lane at night this week following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis law enforcement, marching along the busy suburban thoroughfare that sits within the limits of St. George. Residents of the area voted last fall to incorporate their own city in the southeast corner of East Baton Rouge Parish.

Protesters said they chose Siegen Lane as the backdrop for their demonstrations in part for symbolic reasons. The bustling retail district has come to represent the disinvestment, racial segregation, white flight and classism that opponents of the St. George movement have used in their campaigns against incorporation.

Andrew Murrell, spokesman for the St. George organizers, thinks such reasoning distracts from the important purpose of the nationwide and international protests that have occurred since Floyd's killing.

"You want to protest St. George? Knock yourself out, but the issue today is about George Floyd and what happened in Minneapolis," Murrell said. "Keep the focus where it needs to be."

Murrell spoke to The Advocate after protesters singled out the area Monday night. It was the second time they marched, chanted and ultimately got into tense standoffs with law enforcement on Siegen Lane.

Aryanna Kelly, one of the organizers who spoke to the crowd that night, said their protest is bigger than Minneapolis: It's about a system and nation built on white supremacy.

"We chose this location because it is an economic hub of Baton Rouge, which a diverse group of people travel through daily," she said. "It is a section of the city that labeled itself as St. George to segregate from the rest of Baton Rouge. We are not here to cause chaos as some may believe — but rather to convey a message."

St. George organizers have always worked to reject the idea that racial motives are behind their movement to incorporate, particularly when those in opposition highlighted certain aspects of the proposed city, like it being predominately white and more affluent than the rest of the parish.

Voters in the proposed city approved the incorporation last fall, but that process has stalled while litigation trickles through the court system because of a lawsuit spearheaded by East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

Although the lawsuit largely asks the court to deny the incorporation because of the negative financial impact it would have on the rest of the parish, attorneys for the opposition also argued that St. George proponents intentionally diluted minority voting power within the proposed city when, after they failed to obtain enough signatures during their first attempt to incorporate, they redrew the boundaries and cut out nearly all the areas where large concentrations of black residents lived.

Murrell has claimed that the decision to carve out those areas had nothing to do with race and everything to do with creating a stronger chance the incorporation measure would win approval at the polls.

"We asked people and they didn't want in," he said. "Has anyone went and asked the people in those carved out areas do they want to be in St. George?"

Murrell went on to frame their incorporation campaign as the same constitutional right being exercised by the police brutality protesters.

"We became an organized group that exercised their right to vote," he said. "We followed the letter of the law and was able to create a city that welcomes everyone."

"Now, I question why they chose Siegen Lane," he added. "(but) if that's where you want to go, go right ahead. Hopefully they will remain peaceful and we can have dialogue and not the violence that has played out in other cities."

The protests on Siegen have thus far remained largely peaceful, though entire strip malls and big retail chains closed their doors early and boarded up windows Monday afternoon ahead of the protests that evening. The economic impact of those closures wasn't lost on protest organizers, even as they implored other participants not to engage in the destructive tactics on display in other communities.

"With us protesting on Siegen Lane, they're shutting down businesses right now," Kelly said ahead of Monday's demonstration. "Nobody is making money on Siegen Lane right now. If they don't listen to us, they gonna listen to their pockets."