Funeral services are set today for Nick Tullier, the longtime East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy who died last week — almost six years after being shot in an ambush outside a convenience store along Airline Highway.
The Healing Place church on Highland Road will host visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the funeral will start at 1. Afterward, a funeral procession will carry Tullier's body to his final resting spot in Denham Springs.
Tullier died Thursday at age 47.
The Tullier family has invited the public to attend any of the services. Those who cannot make it to the church or cemetery may also line the procession route between the locations.
The sheriff's office said Monday the 15-mile funeral route will travel this route:
- Eastward from Healing Place church at 19202 Highland Road to Airline Highway,
- Northward on Airline to Interstate 12,
- Eastward on I-12 to Range Avenue in Denham Springs,
- Northward to Evergreen Memorial Park at 1710 S. Range Ave.
Tullier was the fourth officer to die as a result of the July 17, 2016, ambush, which occurred in the aftermath of the Alton Sterling death outside a convenience store on North Foster Drive. Police responding to a complaint about a man with a gun gun found Sterling outside the store and, after seeing a gun on Sterling during a struggle, shot him.
The death prompted protests nationwide, and weeks after Sterling's death Gavin Long traveled to Baton Rouge from Missouri and confronted officers on a Sunday morning. Tullier was among the first officers to track down Long.
Also killed in the attack were Baton Rouge police officers Montrell Jackson and Matthew Gerald and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy Brad Garafola.
Long was shot dead by a Baton Rouge Police sniper.