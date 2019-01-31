The Diocese of Baton Rouge released on Thursday a list of 37 clergy with credible allegations of sexual abuse.

The list included included 14 diocesan priests, 15 priests from religious orders, one seminarian and seven priests of the Archdiocese of New Orleans who had also served in Baton Rouge. Two dozen of the revelations had not been made public before.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Below is everything that the Diocese of Baton Rouge released with the list.

Can't see the Diocese of Baton Rouge press release file below? Click here.

Can't see the Diocese of Baton Rouge frequently asked question file below? Click here.

Can't see the full clergy list below? Click here.

+8 Baton Rouge bishop releases names of 37 clergy accused of abuse, two dozen never known before Baton Rouge Bishop Michael Duca on Thursday released the names of 37 Catholic clergymen credibly accused of sexually abusing minors — the firs…

+37 37 Baton Rouge-area clergy members on diocese's official sex abuse list: See names, more Bishop Michael Duca on Thursday released the names of 37 clergy who were removed from ministry after accusations that they sexually abused min…