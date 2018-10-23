WASHINGTON — Like the thousands of people who rely on the span every day, members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation want to know how a barge-mounted crane crashed into the Sunshine Bridge, causing millions of dollars of damage and shuttering a key crossing over the Mississippi River.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board, which are investigating the Oct. 12 wreck, have released few details about the crash. A crane aboard the barge — its boom extended in the dead of night — hit the bridge and damaged load-bearing supports.

“There appear to be some pretty significant accountability issues,” said U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, who said he’s been in touch with U.S. Coast Guard officials and congressional committee staffers to request information about the crash.

“There was a major, major screw-up on the part of the captain or the pilot” navigating the barge, Graves said. “If they were relying upon information from another source then maybe — maybe — there’s some shared liability. But I don’t think there’s any way that you can absolve the captain or the pilot for what happened here.”

U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, both Republicans, have also sent inquiries to the Coast Guard about the crash and the safety record of Marquette Transportation, the company operating the towboat moving the barge. The Coast Guard has not said what company owned the barge but a state court lawsuit alleges it was owned by Cooper/T. Smith Stevedoring Co.

Meanwhile, Gov. John Bel Edwards planned to tour the damage to the bridge late Wednesday morning before a news conference about coming repairs, his office said in a statement Tuesday.

The Advocate reported Monday that Marquette Transportation vessels have collided with bridges at least 32 times in the past 5½ years and, based on a public U.S. Coast Guard database, it appears the company has not been sanctioned or fined for any of those incidents. This newspaper filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Coast Guard on Tuesday for more information about the company’s operating record.

The Coast Guard declined again Tuesday to name those aboard the ship at the time of the collision or say who was in charge of the vessel, or provide more details about what led up to the crash into the southwest side of the bridge about 2 a.m. Oct. 12.

The Coast Guard’s database of barge and tugboat incidents doesn’t identify which companies pilots and captains were working for, making it difficult to connect disciplinary actions against individuals with operating companies.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Travis Magee said Tuesday the Coast Guard cannot speculate on the cause of the incident or provide any details that might relate to the cause of the incident while it is under investigation.

The Coast Guard's investigative reports on Marquette since January 2013 show a dynamic environment on the water in which pilots are beset by currents, winds, unexpected shoals, floating logs, equipment failures, fog and other ships. All can contribute to marine incidents both large and small.

The 32 bridge crashes ranged from minor incidents with no damage to more serious ones with hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage, the reports say. In all, the estimated damage to bridges, vessels and cargo over the past five and a half years totaled an estimated $2.2 million before the Sunshine Bridge collision, the reports show. Its damage alone may cost as much as $5 million to repair.

Until the Sunshine Bridge, the mostly costly Marquette bridge collision since January 2013 caused more than $400,000 in damage to the bridge and another $60,000 in damage to a barge. Barges being pushed by the MV Wisconsin collided with the Sabula Railroad Bridge over the Upper Mississippi River in Sabula, Iowa, on April 8, 2014, after the towboat lost steering, a report says. A protective bridge fender was destroyed on the low-hanging swing bridge, which was built in 1906.

Graves said the Advocate’s reporting on the number of prior crashes raises potentially serious questions about the operating culture for barges on the Mississippi River and whether the U.S. Coast Guard or industry trade groups are doing enough to prevent crashes. The congressman said he’s seeking information about how that number of crashes stacks up against other barge operators.

The heavy traffic over the Baton Rouge area’s bridges and huge economic importance of the crossings mean barge operators need to take extra care to make sure the voyage plan for each barge trip is “nailed down,” Graves said.

“In this situation, the apparent lack of planning and preparedness is a huge deal,” Graves said. “We’ve got to take a close look at the accountability here and the culture — figure out if it was a unique company culture, if it’s an industry culture issue — but it’s got to be fixed.”

The 1.5-mile bridge carries more than 20,000 vehicles per day and provides a key link for people, businesses and industries in the Mississippi River corridor.

DOTD has said the damage to the Sunshine Bridge's load-bearing beams is extensive and the highway agency predicted the closure for the repairs could last months, though no definitive time line has been provided as of Tuesday.

DOTD officials said they have been finalizing repair plans while crews began this weekend to build the platform from which workers were expected to make the repairs. DOTD supplied a photograph Tuesday of workers taking final measurements for the platform while a crane held them in a bucket high above the Mississippi.