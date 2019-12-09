East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Councilwoman Denise Amoroso wants to limit the time construction crews are allowed to bang their hammers in the city-parish following complaints from constituents that noisy construction of a new subdivision along Jones Creek has frequently gone on well into the night.

"I understand developers wanting to get things done, but that doesn't help if my constituents can't get any sleep," Amoroso said.

Amoroso plans to introduce an amendment to the city-parish's noise ordinance Wednesday that would require construction sites to stop making noise after 5 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays.

Currently, crews can work freely from 7 a.m. until sunset.

"Sundown is relative and it changes from day to day," Amoroso said. "The [East Baton Rouge Rouge] Sheriff's Office says we need to make it a specific time, give them something more concrete to use when they go out and try to settle a situation."

Amoroso says she has received complaints from constituents near the construction site for the Lakes at Jones Creek subdivision near the intersection of Jones Creek and Coursey Boulevard.

This isn't the first time that project has been in the crosshairs of nearby residents. Many of them tried to block it from happening in the first place in 2017 because they feared the 425-lot development would increase the frequency of flooding in the area.

Proposed Lakes at Jones Creek development, which led to building standards changing, resurfaces A subdivision development proposal that led to serious debates a few months ago about post-flood building standards in Baton Rouge has resurfa…

The councilwoman said there have been reports of bright lights and loud noise from construction work along Millerville Road as well.

Amoroso said her constituents have called the Sheriff's Office about the issue with the Lakes at Jones Creek, but, when deputies have gone out to the construction site, crews claim they were given permission "by someone" to work late into the night.

According to the city-parish's current laws, permission to work after sundown can only be granted by the city-parish's public works director in cases of "urgent necessity."

To her knowledge, Amoroso said the city-parish hasn't granted anyone permission to work after sundown in recent years.

Construction work is defined in the city-parish's ordinance as the "erection, excavation, demolition, alteration, or repair of any building."

The Metro Council on Wednesday will consider setting a public hearing for Jan. 8 where the ordinance change will be discussed and possibly voted on.

This story will be updated.