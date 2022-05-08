State Police have identified the vehicle believed to be involved in the hit-and-run death of a bicyclist in East Feliciana Parish on Friday and are asking for the public's help in finding the driver.
The victim, Michael John Moredock, 46, of Shreveport was riding his bike north on La. 19, on the right side of the lane, near the East Feliciana Parish line at about 10:30 p.m., when he was struck from behind by a vehicle and thrown from his bike. Moredock died at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle fled.
State Police have identified a possible suspect vehicle as a GMC Sierra, model year 2007 to 2013, light silver in color, with a black aftermarket, ranch-style front bumper and black rims.
The truck was seen pulling a single-axle utility trailer that was about 10' to 12' long. The vehicle was last seen going northbound on La. 19, towards Ethel, then eastbound on La. 412.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at (225) 754-8500.