Masses of hot air hovering over Baton Rouge continue to create a heat wave, with daily temperatures close to or at 100 degrees Fahrenheit through Sunday and with heat indexes — what it feels like when humidity is added in — rising well above that, the National Weather Service said.
"Air masses are coming from the Southern Plains, where it's been baking," said Christopher Bannan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Slidell.
And that hot air is trapped right now by a dome of high pressure, he said.
"Until that high pressure can break down and move out, the Baton Rouge area is going to contain the heat," Bannan said.
The expected high temperatures and the accompanying heat indexes for Baton Rouge through Sunday are:
- Thursday, 100 F; heat index of 110
- Friday, 99 F; heat index of 111
- Saturday, 99 F; heat index of 109-110
- Sunday, 98 F; heat index of 110
The places where it will be the hottest in Baton Rouge: Downtown, with its heat-generating concrete; near Livingston Parish, where the Amite River runs, and near Ascension Parish, with its bayous and marshes.
“The nearer to water, the higher the relative humidity and the higher the heat index,” Bannon said.
The Mississippi River, then, is another factor that contributes to downtown Baton Rouge being an “urban heat island,” he said. “There’s nothing to help the body cool off.”
On Sunday, however, there could be thunderstorms that might lower the numbers for Baton Rouge, Bannan said.
Through the 21st of June, this month has been the third hottest that Baton Rouge has seen recorded, with an average daily temperature of 83.6 F so far, he said.
For the same time period, June 2011 tied with June 1990, each seeing an average daily temperature of 83.9 F.
The high temperatures are bringing increased calls to emergency medical responders about heat-related symptoms, Baton Rouge officials said.
“We start responding to heat-related calls in April, but the high heat has obviously been a factor in an increased number of calls this year,” said Mike Chustz, spokesman for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services.
From April 1 through June 22, Baton Rouge EMS personnel have gone out on 186 heat-related calls, compared to 108 for the same time period last year, Chustz said.
Margaret “Meg” Kling, spokeswoman for the St. George Fire Protection District, said the department has been “running heat-related calls since the heat started in June.”
In May, the St. George fire department responded to two such calls; so far this month it’s been 18, she said.
Curt Monte, spokesman for the Baton Rouge Fire Department, said the department has responded to 35 heat-related calls in June so far, a significant increase.
Much of the response has been to assist “folks who have been working outside,” he said.
Dr. Sean Bradley, a sports medicine physician with Ochsner Baton Rouge, said hydrating throughout the day and also “pre-hydrating” a couple of hours before working outside or exercising outdoors is critical.
“Pre-hydrating is just as important as staying hydrated the whole day,” he said.
In addition to water, “we need electrolytes if we’re outside more than an hour,” Bradley said.
Commercial sports drinks provide those electrolytes, said Bradley, and those that have a low sugar content are the best.
People in the outdoors should also take regular breaks to avoid heat exhaustion, the first phase of heat-related conditions that can worsen without intervention or treatment, he said.
“Symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness, the inability to continue doing what you were doing, an increased heart rate, low blood pressure and sweating a lot,” Bradley said.
A person experiencing those symptoms should find a cool area, place cold packs on their bodies, put their legs up and have someone with them, if possible, he said.
If symptoms don’t improve in 10 to 15 minutes, call 911 to get treatment, Bradley said.
Dr. John Jones, an emergency medicine physician with Baton Rouge General Medical Center, said “the people who are more prone to heat-related illness are at the extremes of age.
“When they’re younger, they’re not able to think about what can happen and what they need to do, and when they’re older, they may not have the ability to escape the situation — they may live alone or be in a hot house,” Jones said.
“Anybody with chronic illness is also more sensitive to heat,” he said.
“Always think of these people, look in on them and take care of them,” Jones said.
In addition to staying hydrated and taking breaks when outside, people should use common sense, he said.
“Think ahead of time, ‘Where do I need to go to get out of the heat? Do I have water? Where can I get some water?” Jones said.
“If you listen to your body, it’ll tell you that you need to come in,” Jones said.
“If you’re fatigued, tired, thirsty, it’s time to take a break,” he said.
………………………………………………………………………….
On high heat days, officials recommend the following precautions:
- Never leave people or pets alone in a closed car. Cracking a window does not help.
- Drink plenty of fluids, even if you don't feel thirsty.
- Stay in an air-conditioned room.
- Stay out of the sun.
- Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
- Check on relatives and neighbors.
- Outdoor pets should have plenty of shade and water, and pets should not be taken jogging or biking at midday.
Signs of heat exhaustion, Center for Disease Control and Prevention
• Headache
• Nausea
• Dizziness
• Weakness
• Irritability
• Thirst
• Heavy sweating
Signs of heat stroke, Center for Disease Control and Prevention
• Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech
• Loss of consciousness (coma)
• Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating
• Seizures
• Very high body temperature
• Fatal if treatment delayed