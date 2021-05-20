The trial of a man accused of killing an elderly couple at their pool business in Denham Springs now lies in the hands of the 12-person jury, who began deliberations early Thursday afternoon after prosecutors and defense lawyers for Michael Collins both rested their case.
Both sides presented their closing arguments in the Livingston courtroom after just two and a half days of testimony from witnesses and experts that were subpoenaed by the state. Defense lawyers for Collins rested their case without calling any witnesses, and Collins declined to testify.
Collins, 48, is accused of the murders of Eugene "Frank" Gurley, 72, and Patricia Gurley, 70, who were found beaten in the building of their company, National Pool Builders Inc., on Oct. 31, 2018.
“As you sit here today, you will never be closer to a cold-blooded killer than you are right now,” Assistant District Attorney Kurt Wall told the jury, which is made up of four men and eight women, in his closing argument.
Collins faces two first-degree murder charges in the trial, which carries a mandatory life sentence if he’s convicted by a unanimous jury. Prosecutors opted against seeking the death penalty against Collins, who has pleaded not guilty.
Defense lawyer Vanessa Williams attempted to call the state’s case into doubt by questioning the credibility of police officers and witnesses who testified during the trial. She told the jury the state failed to meet the ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ threshold required for a conviction.
“You want to figure it out, but the state has to prove it to you,” Williams told the jury. “They have to hand it to you.”
During his closing arguments, Wall walked the jury through surveillance footage from the night of the Gurleys’ murder, Oct. 29, 2018, before pointing to DNA evidence that he said implicates Collins in the murder. Collins’ DNA was found on both murder weapons — two hammers — as well as around the property.
“If you come back with a guilty verdict, you’re not going to be telling him anything he doesn’t already know,” Wall said.
In one moment brief moment of suspense, defense lawyers demanded Judge Jeffrey Johnson declare a mistrial after they objected to Wall telling the jury to "challenge" Williams to show that someone else killed the Gurleys other than Collins during her closing argument. Johnson rejected the mistrial, but upheld the defense's objections, telling the court that the "burden of proof is always on the state."
The trial began Tuesday morning after jury selection took place Monday afternoon.
The jury is expected to return with a verdict Thursday afternoon.
During the last of the trial's testimony Thursday morning, Dr. Yen Van Vo, a forensic pathologist, testified that both Gurleys died of "multiple blunt force impacts to the head" that caused fatal brain injuries while showing jurors autopsy photos for both victims.
Family members and friends of the Gurleys relocated to the opposite side of the courtroom so they would be unable to see the television the photos were displayed on while some members of the jury visibly flinched at times.
At the time of the killings, Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack called the murders the “most heinous and senseless crime” of his career.
Collins was arrested in November of 2018 in Kentucky following a nationwide manhunt that began after the discovery of the Gurleys’ bodies. Tests performed by the Louisiana State Crime Lab linked Collins to the deaths, police said at the time.
Collins was extradited to Louisiana in December of 2018.
Collins has previously been arrested on assault and burglary complaints in Tennessee, and an incident in Denham Springs where he pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery in 2016.
The Gurleys were longtime Denham Springs residents, known by many. Frank Gurley also taught for many years at Denham Springs High School and Denham Springs Junior High.
This story is developing. Check back later for updates.