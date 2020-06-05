A mixed-race crowd of protesters marched in tight ranks that spread over two city blocks in Zachary on Friday, urging unity and calling for racial justice.
The protest is one of many happening all over the country following the death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.
A young crew of Zachary High students and recent graduates volunteered and lent their faces to the protest march, which started at the high school fine arts auditorium and traveled to downtown Zachary before returning to the school.
Organizers Nita Martin and Taylor Harless met when Harless was Martin’s 5th grade student. Shaken by the unrest and division, Harless reached out to her former teacher and found she was also looking for a way to make a positive statement.
“Taylor called me to express her concern and found that I was trying to find something to make an impact,” Martin said.
Martin, the mother of a black son who is a recent Zachary graduate, felt concerned for young black males, but said she was far from powerless.
“I am a wife. I am mother. I am daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, aunt, cousins, friend, neighbor, coworker, and teacher to African American males,” she said from the steps of the auditorium. “I stand before you as a representative of these roles, but I don’t stand before you as an angry black woman. I’m not angry. I’m hurt and disappointed that in the year 2020, almost 60 years after the Civil Rights Movement there are still inequalities in the value and respect for human life in our nation."
Despite some vocal opposition on social media, no conflicts or violence was reported with a strong showing from local and parish law enforcement. “There was much opposition in response to this March to the point where the flyer was moved from the Zachary Rants and Raves page on Facebook,” Martin said. “Some people had valid concerns, and some just revealed their true colors. Let me just clarify that marches, protest, and demonstrations are not the cause of riots and ill behavior. The cause is people with pinned up anger and/or hatred that have lost hope and see no other way or simply want to cause trouble.”
“Look around you,” she shouted into the crowd.”There is hope. God sees us, He loves us, and He promised never to leave or forsake us. We are here for more than just a peaceful march. We are here seeking lasting change in and around our community,”
The young protest leaders alternated chanting “Black Lives Matter,” "No Justice, No Peace,” and “Say Their Names,” drawing attention the names of black men and women who died at the hands of police, like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Alton Sterling, and Tamir Rice.
When the crowd circled the Historic District’s gazebo, Zachary Councilman Lael Montgomery sought to empower black marchers while also extending a welcome to the numerous white faces in the crowd.
“I love you, white people; we can’t do this by ourselves,” he said. "Thank you for standing with us."
Earlier in the week, the Zachary Police Department released a statement condemning violence against black people and vowed to stand with the peaceful protestors.
“We are absolutely appalled at the treatment of George Floyd and we share in the outrage,” the release said. “The officers of ZPD will protect our citizens’ constitutional right to assemble while maintaining a safe environment for our community as a whole.”