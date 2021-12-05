In a major renovation project, the 40-year-old public library in Donaldsonville will be brought down to the studs and come back with n ew features like an audio and visual recording studio and a "maker space" with 3-D printers, as well as other features inspired by the past.

The Ascension Parish Library location, in Donaldsonville's historical district, was built in 1979 on Mississippi Street on a lot where the elegant Hotel Donaldson once stood. Opened to great acclaim in 1912, according to newspaper articles of the time, the hotel building eventually was torn down in the 1960s.

The newly renovated library will have large arched windows, like the four-story hotel once had along its ground floor, as well as a distinctive entrance that reflects that of the historic hotel.

"We hope we can be part of the revitalization of downtown Donaldsonville," said John Stelly, Ascension Parish Library director.

The library system saves for each of its building projects and has budgeted $3.5 million for the Donaldsonville renovation. The library, which stands at the corner of Mississippi and Lessard streets, has been closed for the renovations and the book collections have been moved temporarily to leased space in a building just across the street, on the opposite corner.

With bids for the general contractor due to come in on Dec. 9, construction is expected to begin over the next few months, with an anticipated reopening in September 2022, Stelly said.

Among the new features planned:

A new, larger children's area that includes window seats. Some of the book shelves in the newly designed children's section and adult section will be on wheels so they can be moved to add flexibility to the spaces.

Along with the recording studio and maker room mentioned above, other amenities will include a cell phone "bar," where people can sit and charge their phones; a vending area, with snacks and coffee, which are allowed in the Ascension Parish libraries, and a larger meeting room.

Historical displays that tell the story of Donaldsonville.

A ductless air-conditioning system that will translate into a higher, more spacious ceiling.

The addition of 3,000 square feet to the building by taking in a strip of land now landscaped with shrubbery, bringing the library's square-foot-total to 15,000 and "maximizing the property," Stelly said.

Bench seating and concrete planters at the front entrance of the library, as well as additional outside seating near the back entrance, where the parking lot is.

"It is a complete renovation of the building," Stelly said.

Henry Schexnayder, chair of the library board and a native of Donaldsonville, said, "It give me a certain amount of pride to see the library renovation on the west bank of the river."

"It's an ambitious project," he said, one that will serve residents well and also attract tourists who can learn about the history of the city there.

Lexi Tengco, architect and senior associate with the New Orleans office of Gould Evans, the Missouri-based firm selected for the renovation, said, "The importance of history in Donaldsonville is something we definitely wanted to incorporate and showcase in the design."

"Part of the goal is also about what a library is in the 21 century," she said. "The south vestibule, at the back entrance, will have more of a cafe vibe, a place where people can socialize and gather."

"Especially during these times, it's nice to have a place of refuge," Tengco said.

Gould Evans has been the architectural firm for other library projects, including the New Orleans public libraries, and the public libraries in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Donaldsonville renovation is the latest in the Ascension Parish Library's long-term building program.

Its Dutchtown library was built in 2010, with another project that doubled the size of the main library in Gonzales completed shortly after that. In 2018, the renovation and expansion of a branch in Galvez was completed, driven by the "growth in the parish's north end," Stelly said.

Next will come a new library in St. Amant, where the Ascension Parish government will also be building a new community center.

The redo of the Donaldsonville library will also include new furniture. Some of its chairs in the adult section were low-slung -- "probably a trend at one point," said Stelly -- and some library patrons complained the chairs are hard to get out of, he said. Those chairs and others are going away.

Along with the new furniture, there will also be six comfortable rocking chairs for the adult section, handmade by Donaldsonville resident and craftsman Wilson Waguespack. He's been sharing his craft for decades, another part of the history of the city.