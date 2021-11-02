A Hammond-based security company illegally denied managers their overtime pay amounting to more than $30,000, the U.S. Department of Labor says.
Inner Parish Security Corp., founded in Tangipahoa Parish in 1977, failed to properly pay 23 field managers in Louisiana after the employees worked about 60 hours a week, the department said.
The company has about 1,400 employees and serves customers in 13 states and the District of Columbia.
According to the Labor Department, Inner Parish labeled the employees as executives but didn't pay them a guaranteed salary of at least $684 per week — the amount required for them to be excluded from overtime pay.
The investigation showed the company owed the managers overtime pay when they worked more than 40 hours a week. A total of $31,132 was recovered for the employees, along with $6,872 the Wage and Hour Division assessed in penalties for repeated violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
An Inner Parish spokesperson for the company was not immediately available to provide comment.
“Employers who claim a minimum wage and overtime exemption must ensure that all requirements are met,” said Wage and Hour District Director Troy Mouton in New Orleans. “To be excluded from federal minimum wage and overtime protections, managers must meet the proper salary level, salary basis and duties requirements."
For more information about the FLSA and other laws enforced by the division, contact the agency’s toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243). Workers can call the Wage and Hour Division confidentially with questions — regardless of their immigration status — and the department can speak with callers in more than 200 languages.