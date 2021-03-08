A student-led organization blocked the parking lot entrances at LSU’s football operations building for three hours Monday, protesting what they’re calling an inadequate response to the release of a much-anticipated report into the university’s handling of sexual misconduct cases.

Husch Blackwell, the law firm LSU hired to investigate its policies and cases, released its report Friday, a 150-page damning indictment that found LSU didn't follow federal laws or its own policies and has never appropriately staffed its Title IX office, which investigates such sexual misconduct allegations.

Along with a pledge to make appropriate changes to policies and the Title IX staff, LSU interim President Tom Galligan announced that two high-ranking athletic department officials were briefly suspended without pay for their inactions.

LSU executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry and senior associate athletic director Miriam Segar would both be suspended without pay based on law firm Husch Blackwell’s investigation. Ausberry's suspension will last 30 days; Segar's will last 21 days. Both will be required to go through training on sexual misconduct, domestic violence and more.

Survivors of sexual misconduct and dating violence on LSU’s campus had called for stiffer consequences — including firings — ahead of the report’s release.

Tigers Against Sexual Assault (TASA), a campus organization partnered with the non profit STAR Center, announced its protest shortly after LSU’s decision was announced Friday.

The students called for the firings of Ausberry and Segar during their sit-in protest, and the group of about 50 students split up on different sides of the parking lot while holding signs that read, "Get some nerve, fire Verge" and "protect your students, not your reputation."

"How can we expect students to be safe on campus when you're enabling this type of behavior?" said Angel Upshaw, a 20-year-old LSU senior who co-founded TASA.

Grace Schneider, 21, said she watched the LSU Board of Supervisors meeting on Friday, and when the punishments were announced she started to cry.

"I was really disappointed at LSU and everyone really frustrated me and made me want to do something about it," Schneider said.

A section of protestors blocked off an exit of the parking lot on Chad Phillips Road, sitting between a fenced gate that bordered LSU's indoor football practice facility and University Lab's baseball field.

A small group of football players exited the football operations building and tried to exit the parking lot in their cars. Three circled the parking lot, parked and sat while their cars idled.

A group of LSU police officers oversaw the protest while several LSU employees watched on.

“We support our students and their right to speak freely," LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing the dialogue with them as we work to implement Husch Blackwell’s recommendations. This is a long and difficult process, and we appreciate student input.”

Following the protest, student leaders met with interim president Tom Galligan in an hour-long Zoom meeting, where they expressed their desire for LSU to levy harsher punishments against Ausberry, Segar and those implicated in the Husch Blackwell report.

"We've listened to them," Galligan said after the meeting. "We did not have any conversation about altering punishment, which would not seem to be a very fair thing to do."

Galligan said there's "no movement to change" the decisions LSU made Friday, adding "I would say that reasonable people can certainly disagree." He said they discussed making a "clear list of appropriate punishments" for violations in the future.

"We are committed to changing and making a difference," Galligan said.

Former LSU wide receiver Eddie Kennison, now on the football team's staff as a director of player development, walked over and cordially appealed the protestors to let the players drive to class.

"I appreciate the protest, believe me I do," Kennison told the students. "But our guys, they're just trying to get out and go to class."

Several protestors responded that the players could walk across the street to campus and attend class.

"I appreciate it," Kennison replied before leaving. "Believe me, I do. I want you guys to be out here all day."

Upshaw said Kennison's interaction showed that "every person that works in athletics is not a bad person" but she said the request for players to leave the parking lot so they could attend class was misguided and pointed out the LSU athlete's privilege.

"They can walk to class just like us," Upshaw said. "From here to there, just like we have to do."

LSU tight end Aaron Moffitt then exited his vehicle, approached the protestors with two other football players and argued that their form of protest was ineffective and prevented him from going home and feeding his dog.

The argument lasted several minutes, and Moffitt and the football players returned to their cars.

"These student-athletes are more mad about the fact that they can't leave this lot than the fact that our university has been covering up years of sexual assault," said Carly Willford, 20, a junior at LSU.

TASA co-founder Angelina Cantelli, 19, said student leaders discussed their interactions during their Zoom meeting with Galligan, calling it an "emotional" and "painful" conversation about their interaction with Moffitt and the comments leveled at them on social media.

"I would hope when students are gathering to express their views that we treat them with respect and we express our opinions," Galligan said, "whether they're in favor or against, in a civil manor so we can have a civil discourse about tough issues."

The protest ended at 2 p.m., and Cantelli said it was "upsetting" to have arguments with football players and to see "disgusting comments" on social media regarding their protest.

"You're losing the whole message," Cantelli said. "Or they don't care about the message. Either way, it's gross."

