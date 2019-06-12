Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration has completed contract negotiations for two project managers that will prioritize and oversee the start of the projects included in her more than $1 billion roads improvement plan.

The proposed agreement with local firms CSRS and StanTec, which Broome's office announced Wednesday, are headed to the Metro Council tonight where it is expected a public hearing will be set for their discussion and approval at the council's June 26 meeting.

"We feel that our negotiations have resulted in a fair and balanced contract for all parties," Broome said in a prepared statement Wednesday.

"This a win-win for the city-parish, the program managers, and the citizens of East Baton Rouge Parish," she added. "We are also pleased about the speed with which we’ll begin to see progress on these major infrastructure improvements."

The initial terms of the agreements with both firms is 18 months. The firms have the option to negotiate the scope of work and compensation for extensions of their contracts in two-year increments.

The city-parish negotiated fee agreements that work out to profit margin for each firm of 7.5 percent profit margin for each firm, a news release announcing the deal says.

The value of the contracts are not-to-exceed $7.4 million for CSRS and $5.6 million for StanTec, the release states.

The nearly 70 projects that make up Broome's roads improvement plan, known as MovEBR, were divided into two groups in the request for proposals Broome issued in February.

CSRS will oversee new capacity improvement projects estimated at more than $805 million, with StanTec handling the second group of more than $312.6 million worth of projects designated as community enhancement/corridor improvements.

MovEBR isfunded by the 30-year, half-cent sales tax voters approved in November. The tax, collection of which began April 1, is expected to generate $32 million in 2019. The city-parish expects to collect approximately $46 million annually over the lifespan of the sales tax.

Some of the projects included on the MovEBR list of projects are traffic light synchronization; adding turning lanes, shoulders and drainage along Thomas Road between La. 19 and Plank Road; improvements at the Harding Boulevard/Interstate 110 intersection; and upgrades on Scenic Highway between Harding Boulevard and Swan Avenue.

The project list also includes widening and adding capacity to Hooper Road, Old Hammond Highway, Perkins Road, Tiger Bend Road and Wax Road/Magnolia Bridge Road. And the plan has numerous locations to build sidewalks, including Drusilla Lane, Elm Grove Garden Drive, Mullen Drive, 72nd Street, Sherwood Forest Boulevard, Siegen Lane and South Harrell's Ferry Road.

The two firms are expected to have the projects prioritized for completion by October.