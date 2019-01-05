Days after "Dukes of Hazzard" star and country singer John Schneider has his Livingston Parish property seized, he released a statement opening up about what led to his financial difficulties.

Schneider said his difficulties were due in part to the 2016 floods that inundated the area, which made for an "uphill battle" for John Schneider Studios. He added that his difficulties extended beyond environmental issues.

"I’m not blaming this situation that I’m in right now on the flood. I’m blaming it on a dream," Schneider said in a statement filmed from the driver's seat of a vehicle. "Because I dreamed to be something, to be someone, to share my stories with the world. ...I believe that with all my heart and soul. And this dream is a dream I’m not going to give up on."

Court records show the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office seized the 57-acre tract of land at 16050 Florida Boulevard in Holden in November as the result of a civil lawsuit between the actor and First Guaranty Bank.

The bank filed the lawsuit in October claiming that Schneider had not made his monthly payments on the property since July 28, leaving an outstanding balance at the time of filing of $242,803 in principal, interest and late fees.

The land sale is schedule for Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Livingston Parish Courthouse, according to the sheriff’s sale public notice. The proceeds from the sale will go to the bank in an attempt to repay the debt.

The studio property houses sound stages, a lake, editing suites, a baseball field, two houses and five acres of southeast Asia-like giant bamboo, according to the studio’s website.

Schneider maintained in his statement that his company would continue to operate, and offered a message of thanks to his supporters.

I’ve always believed and I will always continue to believe that regardless of what the circumstances seem to be saying, the glass is indeed half full," Schneider said in the message, also directing supporters to his website.

Information from The Advocate staff writer Emma Kennedy was used in this report.