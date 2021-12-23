A veteran first-responder who’s worked on the front lines of disasters throughout the nation has been tapped to lead the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
In an announcement Thursday, Michael Kimble said he’s “honored and humbled” to be named the city’s new fire chief.
Kimble began his public safety career in 2001, according to East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
In addition to rising through the ranks as a firefighter in Zachary and Baton Rouge, Kimble also served as a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and deployed to disasters across the country as a member of USAR Task Force 2.
Broome lauded Kimble’s knack for collaborating with other agencies on a national level during his two-decade career in East Baton Rouge. By way of example, she cited his role as incident commander for the federally sponsored COVID-19 vaccination sites in the capital region.
As chief, Kimble “will proudly lead our Baton Rouge Fire Department as it continues to provide Class 1 fire protection to the citizens of our city,” the mayor said, referring to the highest fire-protection classification issued by the Public Insurance Association of Louisiana.
Kimble thanked the mayor for entrusting him to the job, which puts him in charge of an agency founded 196 years ago as a volunteer bucket brigade and now employs hundreds of firefighters and leads a regional disaster-response coalition known as Baton Rouge Area Mutual Aid System.
By taking the reins from Chad Major — who temporarily filled the role while the city-parish sought a replacement for Edwin Smith, who retired in May after 19 years at the helm — Kimble becomes BRFD's 22nd fire chief.
“Together, as a department,” Kimble said, “I am confident we will be successful.”