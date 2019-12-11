The Raising Cane’s Dog Park at City-Brooks Community Park is slated to shut down starting Monday for a months-long renovation that will revamp the city-parish’s most popular K-9 hangout.
The renovations will include the addition of large dog and small dog areas, concrete dog washes, additional entry points, shade pavilions, water fountains for guests and pets, composite decks and bench seating.
Officials at BREC expect the park to reopen in the fall.
The park — which is sponsored by Todd Graves, the founder of Raising Cane’s — has experienced significant wear and tear since it was first opened in 2007. Four-legged traffic has left a muddy bare spot without grass in the center of the park.
The park will also include a “dog memorial,” likely with a sculpture of the first Cane. Residents will have the opportunity to honor their own pets by purchasing a plaque near the memorial. Money raised from that will go towards an endowment to fund maintenance at the facility.
“After these improvements, this will be the premier dog park in the BREC system,” said Reed Richard, the Assistant to the Superintend of Planning at BREC. “It’s pretty much going to be an all new dog park.”
The new facility will also include an event space residents can rent out for their pet’s birthday parties.
The renovations, which are expected to cost around $555,000, will start with a groundbreaking ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday. The event will include photos with Santa, arts and crafts with BREC Art, food from Fete au Fete, hot chocolate and more.