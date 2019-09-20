A public forum for all candidates in East Baton Rouge Parish races in the Oct. 12 election will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday , at Baton Rouge Community College.
The event will be held in the college's Magnolia Theatre and is being hosted by the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority's Baton Rouge Alumnae Chapter, in partnership with the Urban League and the Baton Rouge NAACP.
In the upcoming election, Baton Rouge voters will be choosing state senators in five districts; representatives in seven districts; 19th Judicial District judges in four divisions and a juvenile court judge, as well as the assessor, coroner, clerk of court and sheriff.
Organizers of Tuesday's forum said that each candidate will have a few minutes to speak, with a time for questions to follow. Audience members will also have a chance to meet candidates after the event.
"Our sorority and partners are committed to help inform and educate our residents on who the candidates are and where they stand on issues of concern to our community," Chi Joseph Franklin, president of Baton Rouge Sigma Alumnae Chapter, said in a statement Friday.