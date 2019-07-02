Where residents can conduct their own firework shows this Fourth of July varies throughout the Baton Rouge Metro area. 

Here's a rundown of the laws:

  • East Baton Rouge Parish: Illegal everywhere, including the cities of Baker, Central and Zachary. 
  • West Baton Rouge Parish: Legal in the unincorporated areas of the parish and in the town of Addis; prohibited in Brusly and Port Allen.
  • Ascension: Legal in the unincorporated areas of the parish; prohibited in Donaldsonville and Gonzales.
  • Livingston: Legal in the unincorporated areas of the parish; prohibited in Denham Springs and Walker.   

