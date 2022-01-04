Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says it's still too early to say whether this year's Mardi Gras celebrations and parades could get nixed again as the latest variant of COVID-19 surges through the community.
But on Tuesday she announced that the city-parish has postponed events planned to honor the legacy of civil rights advocate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but would still host a virtual program on Jan. 17. Broome said a series of initiatives, programs and service projects that were slated between Jan. 12-17 will be rescheduled in February, when healthcare workers are hopeful the surge of the omicron variant will have peaked.
"We'll have a better grip on what we should do," Broome said about the MLK celebrations and Mardi Gras. "This is a fluid situation. We're just encouraging people to do mitigation measures right now."
The state's Department of Health on Tuesday reported another 9,290 new COVID cases and an additional 120 hospitalizations.
Officials from the parish's healthcare systems joined Broome on Tuesday stressing the need for mask wearing, social-distancing, handwashing and self-isolation for those with flu-like symptoms as COVID testing supplies shrink.
"We in the healthcare community totally understand your frustration with dealing with two years of COVID," said Dr. Mike Rolfsen, an internal medicine specialist with Baton Rouge Clinic. "You hear mask, no mask. You hear how many vaccines you need. The testing ability: we have it and then we don’t’ have it."
"You need understand guidelines change based on what we see in the community and country as far as vaccine and virus and how it evolves," he added.