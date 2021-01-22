Ascension Parish government's public works department, which fixes roads and maintains ditches, suffers from shortages in manpower and operable equipment that cut into effectiveness, according to a new report.
The study, performed by Baton Rouge-based SSA Consultants, also found high-performing workers aren't rewarded for their efforts over less effective workers. And it found many rank-and-file employees don't see a clear path for advancement and don't always understand why people get disciplined on the job.
Yet, top managers and workers say they want to know what parish leaders' priorities are, want to work in a place with old-time camaraderie and to do work that makes Ascension a better place.
"Employees ... want to feel like if they do what is expected, they'll have job security, and they want to have pride in what they do," SSA Consultants CEO Christel Slaughter said in a virtual meeting Thursday night .
Slaughter delivered her latest findings earlier this week after more than 50 interviews in focus groups and other settings with top DPW and other managers and DPW rank-and-file employees in recent weeks.
Employees also said they'd like to see the parish president work more closely with council and visit employees in person more often.
Possible fixes include buying back accumulated vacation time, incentive and merit pay, and speeding up the purchasing and hiring process. But some of those solutions will require steps that have eluded parish leaders, including greater training and the development of performance metrics that empirically show what good performance is.
DPW managers have also been visiting other parish departments that are recognized as high performing.
SSA Consultants has been peeling back the layers of parish government operations on and off for more than four years under a series of contracts first issued by the former council and former President Kenny Matassa and then under the current parish leaders.
The reviews have aimed to improve efficiency. Those earlier efforts have pushed the parish to greater use of organizational software systems to manage operations; updates of the outdated parish pay plan, job descriptions and organizational chart; and attempts to overhaul the human resources department, among other changes.
The latest contract, worth up to $240,000 and approved in August, is aimed at applying efficiency recommendations in a way that they can be sustained over time, sometimes described as a cultural change in parish operations. In addition to DPW, Slaughter's latest report also looked at improving efficiencies in the budgeting process and in the parish mental and public health departments.
Slaughter said DPW managers told her that many of the most tenured workforce have built up considerable leave time. That, plus regular sick leave, often means managers can be without the workers for weeks at a time. Some open positions are also frozen and remain unfilled.
"One of the (DPW) leaders said he's just taken off every Thursday because he can't keep the leave he's already accumulated," Slaughter said.
She said built-up leave is a common problem in local governments with longtime employees.
The shortfalls have sometimes led to having supervisors operating tractors because no one else is available to get needed work done.
At the same time, Slaughter said that a lack of preventative maintenance has left some DPW equipment inoperable at times when more staff is available. Those problems are exacerbated by slow turnaround on purchasing new equipment and parts.
The parish's fleet manager is conducting an audit of the parish's equipment and developing a fleet management plan.
SSA also conducted a departmentwide survey that garnered a 92% response rate, but the results were still being analyzed.
After the report, Councilman Joel Robert floated possible solutions to the time and camaraderie complaints by suggesting split shifts and a parish coffee shop where leadership and rank-and-file could mingle. Others pressed Slaughter on a timeline for implementing the recommendations. Slaughter suggested that the Parish Council have its own retreat to delve into the long-term goals to guide those changes.
In a later interview, Councilman Dal Waguespack, who is in his first term in office and wasn't around for the first round of SSA reviews, said he welcomed the idea of a retreat and wanted to know more about how the consultant's earlier recommendations have led to change.
"I’m looking forward to our council retreat and hoping we can get some real data on results of this study and help with an implementation plan," Waguespack said.