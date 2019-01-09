CONVENT — St. James Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested one man and are looking for another in the Christmas Eve shootings in Lutcher that killed two men and injured one other.

Deputies arrested Tyquan Twendell Williams, 24, Lutcher, and booked him Wednesday on a count of second-degree murder, Sheriff Willy Martin Jr. said in a statement.

The Sheriff’s Office has also obtained an arrest warrant for Jermaine Lee Lewis Jr., 21, also of Lutcher, in the shootings, Martin said. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lewis should contact law enforcement immediately and not approach him, the sheriff added.

Gunshots were fired about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 24 near the Neighborhood Lounge in Lutcher in the hours after the annual bonfire lighting on the levees in St. James Parish.

Three people had been shot: Thaddeus Watis Jr., 20, and Dedrick Paul Green, Jr., 23, both of Convent, and Jerrell Moody, 25, of Vacherie.

Watis and Green died of their wounds; Moody was released from an area hospital several days after the shooting, Martin said.

The bar is a popular place for people to gather inside and outside the Main Street establishment after the annual bonfires are lighted and festivities on the levee come to a close.

Martin said last month that hundreds were in and around the bar at the time of the shootings, adding that some of the victims could have been “innocent bystanders.”

Watis’ mother, Lashana Jones, told The Advocate last month her son was home from holiday break at Arkansas Baptist, a college in Little Rock where he was playing football. The college defense back had previously played for Lutcher High School.

In the hours immediately after the shooting, sheriff's deputies had also said that a fourth person, a 15-year-old, was shot and taken to a hospital but Martin's statement on Wednesday says only three people were shot.

Col. Sid Berthelot, the chief deputy, said Wednesday the juvenile's injuries that night were probably not related to the other shootings.

Individuals who have information regarding the shooting should contact either CrimeStoppers (877) 903-STOP, or the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 562-2200.