Where is the bicycle safety report for East Baton Rouge Parish that was supposed to be completed two years ago?
Mark Armstrong, spokesman for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, says, "The stakeholders are still finalizing the report. We want to ensure the report corresponds with the MOVEBR program.
"The stakeholders include BREC, City of Baton Rouge, DOTD, Bike Baton Rouge and other advocates. We hope to receive approval from BREC, EBR Planning Commission, and Metro Council by the end of the first half of 2020."
Restriping needed on Siegen Lane
The lane striping on Siegen Lane between Interstate 10 and Perkins Road is invisible in many places and makes for dangerous driving conditions especially when it rains or at night when the road is very dark. When can we expect this road to be restriped?
Rodney Mallett, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation and Development, says, "We are planning on restriping this road within the next two weeks, weather permitting. Due to the volume of traffic we can only stripe Siegen Lane on Sundays."
Meanwhile, Fred Raiford, director of transportation and drainage for the city-parish, notes that "this roadway is still under control of DOTD but will at some point be transferred to the City-Parish. We are waiting on the striping work to commence. The roadway work that is scheduled is from Highland Road to Airline Highway. Once that is completed we will do the inspection of the roadway for the final transfer. Hopefully within the next few months."