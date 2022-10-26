Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for a Donaldsonville man who escaped from the parish jail near Napoleonville early Tuesday evening.
Roller Avila, 19, is one of eight men and juveniles accused in the armed robbery of the Cane Row truck stop casino on Sept. 29, sheriff's deputies said in a Facebook post early Wednesday morning.
In the post, deputies did not describe how Avila escaped from the parish Detention Center at 233 La. 1008, Napoleonville.
In the Cane Row robbery, armed gunmen entered the casino along an isolated section of La. 70 southeast of Donaldsonville in northern Assumption overnight and made off with a substantial amount of cash.
Most of the men and juveniles accused in the robbery are from the west bank of Jefferson Parish, but Avila is from Ascension Parish, just up Bayou Lafourche from Napoleonville.
Avila is a Hispanic man, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.
If anyone comes in contact with Avila, do not approach him but call the Sheriff's Office at (985) 369-2912 or 911.