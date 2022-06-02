Drew Acy's Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity brothers never forgot him.
The Nicholls State University student died in a 1984 fire caused by faulty wiring that destroyed the fraternity house. It happened during Christmas break; Acy had stayed on campus to work. Two of Acy's fraternity brothers escaped the blaze.
"Drew was a prince. He was a really good guy," said Wade Trahan, of Youngsville, Louisiana, a fraternity brother. "He made you feel like he was your best friend."
Without a house, the Nicholls chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha deactivated a few years later, and its members went their seperate ways. But the fraternity returned to campus a few years ago, and that spurred some of Acy's contemporaries to look for some way to remember him, said Ken Zeringue, who now lives in Albequerque.
Now, after four or five years of fundraising, a group of fraternity brothers has launched The Drew R. Acy scholarship through the Pi Kappa Alpha Foundation, with an endowment of $25,000. The scholarship goes to graduates of St. Amant High School, Acy's alma mater.
The first scholarship of $1,100 was awared to Kira Jeanmarie in May.
Drew's sister JoAnn Acy Hamilton said the scholarship has been "an amazing blessing" for his family.
"Drew touched so many with his life and with his death," she said. "Now others will continue to be blessed with the scholarship."
Hamilton said Drew was the youngest of five children.
"When he was 5 or 6 years old, any boyfriend my sisters and I had, Drew would tell us they were his best friends," Hamilton said. "Everybody felt like his best friend."
The Acy family was invited to participate in the selection of the scholarship recipient.
"They sent us all the essays, and we were able to have input," Hamilton said.
The scholarship was organized by alumni who kept in touch on social media, said Wade Trahan, who was part of the effort. Donations came in all shapes and sizes; some donors made one-time contributions and others set up bank drafts, he said.
"It took us up to four or five years to get the amount required to begin making disbursements," Trahan said. "If you told someone who knew us back then what we did, they'd say, 'No way."
But they did it for Drew.
"He was the kind of guy you'd want your sister to marry," Trahan said.
Martin Miers, a fraternity brother who noww lives in Lafayette, remembered Acy as a "facilitator," who "always ahad an answer for whatever ailed you.
"I was only there half time, but Drew would always greet me at the house. He was always there, he was just a good guy," said Miers, who worked offshore at the time. "He was very warm, very gregarious. He might seem a little gruff on the exterior, but once you got to know him, he had a heart of gold."