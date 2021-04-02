After closing last year during the coronavirus pandemic, Blue Bayou Waterpark is now set to reopen in May, according to an announcement made on Friday.
According to a Facebook post from the park’s page, Blue Bayou will open on May 22. Currently, operators are unsure what hours, attractions and capacity the waterpark will be open for.
More details are expected to be released after April 28th, when Gov. John Bel Edward's current restrictions are set to expire.
All previously purchased tickets and season passes for 2020 will be accepted in 2021.
People 15 and older can also apply to work at Bue Bayou this summer by going to the waterpark's website.