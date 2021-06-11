Without ruling on the merits of a pastor’s lawsuit against Louisiana’s pandemic restrictions, a trio of appellate judges said the lower court should reconsider his claims for damages in light of recent case law.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday said U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson should take another look at Rev. Tony Spell’s case now that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn’s case against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and two church lawsuits against California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Jackson in November dismissed claims by the Central pastor that Gov. John Bel Edwards' orders limiting church service crowd sizes violated First Amendment and other constitutional rights.
Jackson said the suit was largely moot because the restrictions had been repeatedly eased over several months.
Since that ruling, almost all state restrictions have been lifted.
In Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo, the high court determined that the governor could not enforce COVID restrictions on indoor worship without violating the Constitution’s protection of religious liberty. A similar ruling was issued in South Bay United Pentecostal Church v. Newsom.
In Tandon v. Newsom, justices granted churches relief from pandemic-related gathering rules and raised the bar for future restrictions by requiring them to be “neutral and generally applicable” for secular activity and religious exercise alike.