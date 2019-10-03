Two local baseball coaching legends voiced their concerns about proposed St. George split.
Skip Bertman and Roger Cador, were joined by Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome on Thursday at Highland Road Park to discuss the vote in this month's election. Early voting started last week
Bertman is a former LSU baseball head coach from 1984-2001 and was also the school's athletic director from 2001-2008.
Cador was the Southern baseball head coach from 1985-2017.
Both have won multiple national championships with their respective schools.
"It's more important that we stay together as one," Bertman said. "That's the winner for us: unity."
Cador echoed Bertman's thoughts, adding: "This is about Baton Rouge and the mayor doing a good job. When you stay together good things happen."
Thursday's press conference follows one the city-parish held two days before early voting kicked off for the Oct. 12 elections where the proposal to incorporate the city of St. George will appear on the ballot for voters living in the defined boundaries of the proposed city in southeast East Baton Rouge.
At that press event last week, Broome received help in her quest to block the controversial incorporation from business leaders who claimed creating another city would adversely impact the parish's school system and stunt the city-parish's trajectory of growth due to all the financial uncertainty surrounding St. George.
The proposed city will have a population of around 86,000 people and would become one of the largest municipalities in the state.