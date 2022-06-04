More than 300 Baton Rouge families impacted by the nationwide baby formula shortage finally saw some relief Saturday as volunteers stood outside the Jewel J. Newman Community Center to hand out hundreds of cans of free formula.
The local effort, which was orchestrated by Metro Council member Chauna Banks, comes four months after Abbott Laboratories – one of four formula manufacturers in the U.S. – closed its facility in Sturgis, Michigan, exacerbating supply-chain issues brought about by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and leaving thousands of families in a panic as the number of cans on store shelves dwindled.
However, in a stroke of good luck, Banks said the cans she and her team handed out Saturday were donated to the center’s food pantry before the shortage. After receiving a surplus of baby formula earlier in the year, Banks and her team had planned to do a giveaway later this summer.
“Then the crisis happened,” she said.
Banks said she wanted to do something to help.
Shortly before the center opened at 10 a.m., a line of more than 50 vehicles wrapped around the building and spilled out into the roadway. Volunteers with the Down South Burners motorcycle club ran between cars, helping families fill out forms and handing them cans of formula and one-gallon cartons of distilled water.
As they pulled up to the center’s front doors, Carlette Burrell and her daughter, Dallas Burrell, said they were there to pick up formula for Dallas’ three-month-old daughter, Marlee. Even though Dallas receives WIC benefits, which allows households to purchase formulas from select brands, Carlette said the family has been forced to hunt for whatever brands they can get their hands on in recent months, digging deep into their pockets just to make sure Marlee is fed.
It’s getting harder and harder to find formula, Carlette explained. “You go into the stores and they just don’t have it.”
The free formula will likely last about a week, she said. After that, the family isn’t sure what they’ll do.
“We don’t want the WIC to go to waste again this month. We’ve already wasted two months of it because we haven’t been able to find any (formula),” Carlette said. “It’s horrible.”
On Saturday, Abbott announced its Michigan plant had resumed production. The company said it will take about three weeks before new formula from the plant begins getting to consumers.