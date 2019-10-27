The balance of power in Louisiana's House of Representatives will be greatly influenced by the results of a closely watched contest between two lifelong educators in Baton Rouge's 70th District.

Democrat Belinda Davis and Republican Barbara Freiberg are vying to succeed longtime GOP Rep. Franklin Foil, who is in his third four-year term and involved in his runoff election for the state Senate seat from District 16.

The outcome of the House race could determine whether Republicans capture a two-thirds supermajority, a feat which would help allow GOP lawmakers more easily override any veto by Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, if he wins reelection.

District 70 extends from the edges of LSU’s campus through south Baton Rouge. Sixty-nine percent of its nearly 30,000 registered voters are white and 24 percent are black. Early voting for the run-off election begins next Saturday and will run for a week, excluding Sunday. Election Day is Nov. 16.

Both candidates identified education and infrastructure as top priorities.

Davis, 48, is an LSU political science professor whose research focuses on evaluating the effectiveness of public policy. She was motivated to run, in part, by the desire to make the state the kind of place where her sons would want to live.

“I’ve become increasingly concerned about the ability of my boys to stay in Louisiana and raise their families,” Davis said. “I believe that a state that disinvests in education from early childhood through higher education is not going to be ready for the economic future.”

Freiberg, 70, is a retired educator who previously served as president of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board and currently represents District 12 on Metro Council. She described education as her "heartbeat" and said she's running so she can work on education policy on a broader scale.

"I am term-limited in the sense of my age and I have a limited amount of time to try and accomplish some goals, particularly with education," Freiberg said.

Davis said she would push for greater investment in the state's public schools, from pre-K through college, adding that "years of frozen funding" at LSU forced many of her colleagues to leave the state for better opportunities.

She emphasized her commitment to the issue by pointing to testimony she gave at the Legislature for teacher pay raises. “I’m doing that as a mom in my free time. Think of what could be accomplished if I was in the Legislature,” Davis said.

Freiberg said she would advocate for affordable, universal early childhood education, so that when children enter kindergarten, they're ready to learn. She also said she would work to expand industry-based certification programs and college-credit programs in high schools.

"I have been in the business of education my entire life," Freiberg said, highlighting her role in modernizing Lee High School and leading the school board following the August 2016 floods.

Both candidates said they were in favor of a special legislative session to tackle the state's infrastructure woes.

Freiberg suggested exploring all possible sources of funding, including raising the gasoline tax and implementing tolls.

Davis similarly said she'd look at the "full array of tools" to fund infrastructure improvements, adding that it's important for Democrats and Republicans to come together and stop "kicking the problem down the road."

A portion of District 70 extends into the boundaries for the new city of St. George. Voters in the southeastern corner of the parish voted to incorporate on Oct. 12, though its creation will likely face legal challenges.

Davis said she opposed the creation of St. George and said she's committed to making sure the incorporation does not saddle the rest of the city-parish with an increased share of bonded indebtedness and pension costs.

Freiberg said she believed the city-parish would be "better together," though she respected the voters' right to self determination.

"They made that decision, and now we all have to do what we can to see if we can’t make this better for everyone," Freiberg said.

Democrats are hoping for a potential pickup of this district. Among the 22 contested House seats on the Oct. 12 ballot currently held by Republicans, District 70 is where President Donald Trump under-performed the most relative to Mitt Romney four years earlier, according to an analysis by Mike Henderson, an assistant professor who directs the Public Policy Research Lab at the LSU School of Mass Communication.

On Oct. 12, Davis secured 38% of the vote and Freiberg received 29% of the vote. Michael DiResto, a Republican, received 21%, Ricky Sheldon, also a Republican, received 9%, and Mallory Mayeux, a Libertarian, received 3%.

Belinda Davis

Party: Democratic

Age: 48

Occupation: LSU professor

Education: University of Mississippi, B.A.; Florida State University, M.S. & Ph.D. Political Science

Website: www.belindaforla.com

Barbara Freiberg

Party: Republican

Age: 70

Occupation: Retired educator

Education: Louisiana Tech University, B.A. Education; University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, M.A. English

Website: www.votefreiberg.com