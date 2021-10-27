Tornado warnings have been issued for areas north and east of Baton Rouge.
One extends northward from Merrydale, toward Clinton and including the Central area, and is set to expire at 2:30 p.m. Forecasters also said a storm southeast of St. Francisville could be producing a tornado.
Another tornado warning was issued for Livingston and Tangipahoa parish after a thunderstorm developed near Whitehall, between French Settlement and Maurepas. It was moving north and is set to expire at 2:45 p.m. It is on a path that could take it to near Hammond.
A tornado watch for most of the greater Baton Rouge area will remain in effect until 10 p.m.
The Storm Prediction Center says southern Louisiana faces an enhanced risk of severe weather Wednesday. In areas that don't have tornadoes, high winds and hail are possible.