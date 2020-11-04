For the third time in less than a year, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted to reject a proposed $5 million settlement in the civil lawsuit filed on behalf of Alton Sterling's five children.
The measure required seven votes to pass, but only garnered support from six council members: Chauna Banks, LaMont Cole, Donna Collins-Lewis, Erika Green, Chandler Loupe and Tara Wicker.
Five other council members voted against the proposed settlement: Denise Amoroso, Dwight Hudson, Matt Watson, Jen Racca and Scott Wilson. Trae Welch was absent.
Wednesday's decision all but ensures the case will head to trial in March, unless next year's crop of Metro Council members decide to reverse course and offer up a settlement.
But, with costly depositions and trial preparation already underway, the possibility the plaintiffs will accept a $5 million settlement is dwindling by the day. Brandon DeCuir, an attorney for Sterling's children, said the case will proceed to trial unless a reasonable offer is made.
"With the amount of money I've spent in the last couple of weeks, the number they're tossing around probably isn't going to get it done," Decuir said in an interview prior to the meeting.
The civil lawsuit, filed in 2017, alleges Sterling's killing in 2016 by a Baton Rouge Police officer exemplified longstanding problems of racist attitudes and excessive force within the department.
A question central to the case is whether the police department was negligent in its hiring, training and supervision of Blane Salamoni, the officer who fired the six shots that killed Sterling outside a convenience store on North Foster Drive.
Salamoni was one of two officers who responded to reports of someone matching Sterling's description who had threatened another person with a gun.
Video footage of the brief encounter shows Salamoni struggling to gain control of Sterling's arm, yelling that he had a gun and then firing his own weapon, all in rapid succession. That chain of events is what led state and federal prosecutors to decide against pressing charges against either officer, though BRPD internal investigators concluded Salamoni had used excessive force.
A judge ruled last month that the second responding officer, Howie Lake II, should be dismissed from the ongoing civil litigation, and a hearing is scheduled Monday on a motion for summary judgement filed on behalf of Salamoni's attorneys.
Council Member Jen Racca proposed deferring a vote on the settlement until after that hearing, though the motion failed to garner the necessary votes.
"I believe this is premature given the upcoming court date," Racca said. "After that, we'll have a better idea of where we stand and where this case is."
During a contentious question and answer period, Council Member Chandler Loupe grilled Parish Attorney Andy Dotson, one of three lawyers set to represent the city-parish in the litigation, on his trial experience.
"How many civil jury trials have you tried to verdict?" Loupe asked. "Have you ever tried a civil rights case like this one?"
Dotson, who directs the city-parish's legal affairs and serves at the behest of the Metro Council, said the questions weren't germane to the discussion at hand and refused to answer.
The measure up for consideration Wednesday was slightly different than previous proposals and directed the city-parish to pay out the settlement in $1 million increments over a five year period.
The first million would be appropriated from the city-parish's Insurance Reserve Funds, which contains roughly $18 million in available assets, and future payments could come from elsewhere in the budget.
Loupe asked Dotson to consider a offer of judgement in the case, which could allow the city-parish to recoup attorneys fees in the event its rejected by the plaintiffs and a judgement is rendered against the municipality.
Council Member LaMont Cole urged his colleagues to approve the settlement to help the city heal and move forward in a positive direction.
"We need to think about the city as whole going forward and this continues to hold us four years behind," Cole said.