The first of three partial intersection closures along an important north-south commuter route through eastern Ascension Parish began Tuesday and they are expected to extend through the next five weeks, parish officials said.
All three closures will happen at two intersections on Joe Sevario Road in the Galvez area and are aimed at improving safety, with more room for drivers to make turns and see traffic in the distance, parish officials.
The work is one of a series for Roddy Road and its northern extension to La. 42, Joe Sevario Road, that are planned under parish government's Move Ascension road program.
Other projects planned for Roddy and Joe Sevario include new roundabouts and the widening of narrow sections of two-lane Roddy, so the road has shoulders and travel lanes with more room.
The first partial intersection closure, at Joe Sevario and Devall roads, started Tuesday and is expected to last about two weeks. Devall is closed.
The second and third partial intersection closures start Monday, Sept. 6, at Joe Sevario and Norwood roads and also at Joe Sevario and Merritt Evans roads. Both Norwood and Merritt Evans will be closed.
Merritt Evans and Devall roads meet at Joe Sevario Road. Norwood Road only joins Joe Sevario along its eastern side and does not extend west across Joe Sevario.
Parish officials said the second and third closures, which won't start until the intersection at Joe Sevario and Devall roads reopens, are expected to last three weeks.
The detour for the first intersection closure at Devall is through La. 933 and Joe Sevario.
For the later closures, Norwood Road travelers can detour using John West Road and La. 931, or Red Singletary Road. Merritt Evans Road travelers can detour using La. 44, Bertville Road and Joe Sevario Road, parish officials said.