Flyovers by the Louisiana Army National Guard's State Aviation Command are scheduled Wednesday near local hospitals to honor first responders and the healthcare professionals working at the frontlines of coronavirus response in Slidell, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Shreveport and Monroe.
Black Hawk helicopters are scheduled to pass over Slidell Memorial Hospital in Slidell, St. Tammany Parish Hospital and North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles, Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe and Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.
The four UH-60 helicopters are scheduled to be in the Slidell and Alexandria areas at approximately 11 a.m., the Hammond area around 11:10 a.m., the Lafayette and Monroe areas at approximately noon, the Lake Charles area at around 1:40 p.m. and in Shreveport at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.