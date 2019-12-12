Authorities say one person is in critical condition after a home on Highland Road caught fire Thursday morning.
The blaze was reported just before 7 a.m. on Highland near Dentation Drive.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to assist.
While there's no word yet on what caused the fire, a spokesperson with EMS says one person was transported from the scene in critical condition.
Traffic maps show a heavy delay on Highland Road between Lee Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
This is a developing story.