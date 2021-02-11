The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office agreed to pay $50,000 in damages and attorney's fees to a former Baton Rouge man who accused the department of wrongly holding him in jail for four days on the false suspicion that he was in the country illegally — even after a judge had already ordered him released.

Sheriff Bobby Webre, one of the defendants in an American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit over the incident, claimed vindication Thursday in the settlement with Ramon Torres, saying he had been legally detained on the orders of a different judge and "not on the whim of any deputy."

Webre, a former longtime jail warden in Ascension who rose through the ranks and eventually became sheriff, added that his office has not changed any of its policies at the jail because they are lawful.

"No court ruled that this office violated any law or policy. My deputies handled this situation in accordance with our policies and procedures and by order of a judge," he said.

Still, the ACLU claimed a win in the settlement.

"Our client Ramon Torres endured a terrifying and dehumanizing ordeal, and we’re glad he’s receiving the compensation he deserves," Bruce Hamilton, ACLU of Louisiana senior staff attorney, said in a statement Thursday. "Sheriff’s deputies had no basis to suspect our client of being undocumented— and in fact, Ramon produced voluminous documentation proving his citizenship. This incident should be a cautionary tale to every community in the state: when local law enforcement agencies take it upon themselves to enforce federal immigration law, everyday citizens pay the price."

Torres was born in Honduras, entered the United States with his family as a young child and became a naturalized U.S. citizen on Feb. 25, 2009.

A state district judge had initially ordered Torres released on his own recognizance on Sept. 1, 2018, a day after state troopers had arrested him on suspicion of first-offense drunken driving.

Although one of Torres' co-workers produced his U.S. certificate of naturalization, his Social Security card, his Honduran birth certificate and his U.S. passport on Sept. 1, 2018, deputies didn't release him until three days later while they checked his immigration status.

The ACLU filed the lawsuit in August 2019 in U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge. Prosecutors in Ascension never ended up charging Torres over the DWI, online records say.

ICE officials have said they had not asked Ascension deputies to hold Torres. But on Thursday, it came to light that the immigration hold came on the orders of another local judge, Marilyn Lambert, who is now retired.

James Bullman, the lead attorney for Torres, said Lambert didn't necessarily recall ordering Torres detained in an interview — but she acknowledged that, if jail records indicated she had ordered him held, she did that.

Bullman said Lambert told them she would never have ordered him held if she had known what documentation of citizenship the deputies had been given.

Webre maintained the entire lawsuit was an invention of the ACLU, and said he is glad to move beyond the litigation.

"While the ACLU attacks law enforcement from New York, the people of Ascension Parish know that this sheriff’s office runs a lawful and safe jail,” he said.

Webre said the ACLU could not corroborate the explosive charge that a female deputy had allegedly told Torres he was being held "because you’re Spanish. They call (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) on all of y'all."

"They did not depose or even attempt to depose a single female deputy. Why? Because they knew it was fictional from the beginning," the sheriff said in a statement.

Bullman acknowledged that plaintiffs' attorneys never interviewed a female deputy who could have corroborated the inflammatory quote, though they did interview multiple male deputies.

The ACLU's initial suit had identified several "John Doe" deputies that Torres alleged he encountered while in jail. Many of them were later identified and interviewed — but not the alleged female deputy, who couldn't be found. Bullman said he continues to believe his client's claims about the comments.

Torres has moved out of state since his arrest.

Torres' attorney acknowledged Thursday that they were unable to establish that Torres' experience was part of a pattern of jailers racially profiling Hispanic defendants and holding them improperly for immigration checks. Bullman said that's partially because the Sheriff's Office handles so few Hispanic defendants through the jail system.

Through interviews with deputies who were under oath, Bullman said plaintiffs' attorneys did find that deputies were supposed to follow an ICE memo, posted at the jail, in determining whether to hold people to check on their immigration status. Almost all of the deputies interviewed said the memo wasn't followed in Torres' case.

Plaintiff's attorneys also gathered testimony that deputies acknowledged they didn't have probable cause to hold Torres on suspicion of not being in the country legally, Bullman said.