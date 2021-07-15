East Baton Rouge Parish is starting to tell 1,750 households that flooded in August 2016 that they may need to elevate their homes, sell them to the government to be demolished or take other significant actions.

On Thursday, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration said a letter giving residents that news will be mailed in batches of 300, starting Friday.

The letters are required because the city-parish didn't fully follow FEMA rules after the flood five years ago and homes that should have been elevated, demolished or had other mitigation measure didn't have them done.

Another batch of letters will be mailed out every six to eight weeks until the end of the year.

In 2019, Federal Emergency Management Agency audits found East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes did not properly assess damage or issue permits after the floods to homes that were "substantially damaged."

At the time, the audits threatened to limit future federal aid if the failures weren't rectified. Baton Rouge officials now say homeowners parish-wide could lose their 15% discount on flood insurance if the parish doesn't send the letters.

Broome's administration has known who the households were for some time — staff were preparing to send the letters in April. But Broome abruptly halted the process after Livingston officials sent out similar letters and faced an outcry from shocked homeowners.

Many either had long since rebuilt or had recently bought restored homes from the original owners, unaware the requirement to elevate or sell loomed over them.

Broome said in April that she wanted to wait until her administration could develop a plan that would give these homeowners a path forward and try to avoid creating any additional anxiety over the flood. Since then, she said the city-parish and FEMA have had a collaborative discussion. The parish has also created a website; hired a firm, Quality Engineering and Surveying, to handle individual cases; and taken other steps that parish officials say will help residents begin the process.

FEMA grants can help homeowners pay 75% to 90% of the cost of elevating homes. Baton Rouge leaders said they were still working to find additional funding to fill the 10% to 25% match homeowners might need with a FEMA grant for some mitigation steps, such as a home elevation.

Broome said she and her staff were making the advance announcement Thursday about the letters to let people know what is coming in the mail in the coming days and weeks.

"We wanted our people to understand the path forward. We just didn't want them to get the letters cold and not understand the path forward," Broome said.

The letters will have a telephone number for residents to contact, but city-parish officials noted that residents who haven't received a letter and are curious about their status can email to floods@brla.gov

The new website address is http://www.brla.gov/floods.

FEMA deems a home "substantially damaged" if it is located in the most high-risk flood zones, is at an elevation that is below the projected height of a 100-year flood and had flood damage that would cost 50% or more of the pre-flood value, excluding land.

The most high-risk flood zones are "A" or "AE" and require flood insurance for homes with mortgages.

Complying with FEMA's audit findings after the '16 flood means that city-parish must develop a plan to rectify the homes found out of compliance and homeowners must develop their own plans to mitigate the flood risk to their home.

Sending out the notification letters is one step in the process for the city-parish, while Quality Engineering is supposed to help homeowners develop their own individual plans.

Rachel Lambert, the city-parish development director, said homeowners who are working on their mitigation plan will continue to be able to have flood insurance while they are waiting on a resolution.